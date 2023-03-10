New construction on desirable Chapman Road! Single level stunner on 5.36 acres! Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, engineered vinyl flooring throughout main living spaces. Kitchen includes birch cabinets, granite counters, black SS appliances, pantry, & large island. Primary ensuite includes soaking tub, separate shower & double vanity with walk in closet. Heat pump, RV Parking, brand new septic system & cement board siding. Perfect spot to add a shop!
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $579,999
