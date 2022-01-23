Country Living in Small Town of Castle Rock -- 1.7 Acres -- 3 Bedroom -- 1.5 Bathroom -- 2112 Sqft -- Living Room -- Updated Kitchen -- Large Family Room -- Bonus Room -- Laundry/ Mud Room -- Heat Pump & AC -- Vinyl Windows -- AWESOME 40x48 Stick Built Shop -- Green House -- FULLY Fenced Backyard -- Front Porch -- Big Deck -- RV Parking -- Lots of Extra Parking -- Trees -- Garden Space -- Quiet Road -- Minutes to Castle Rock -- Less than 10 minutes to Highway -- Easy Commute to Vancouver/PDX
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A dead man was pulled from the eastern end of Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday morning in Longview. His name has not been released and police do no…
KALAMA — The two-story market in the works at the Port of Kalama is just the latest in a nearly two-decade effort to expand tourism-related bu…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Four young men were arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into two occupied homes and an occupied vehicle early Sunday morning in the Longv…
RAINIER — At Cornerstone Cafe near the banks of the Columbia River, staff don’t just know the customers by name, they name menu items after them.
Chehalis woman pleads guilty in Cowlitz County Superior Court on Friday to September 2021 Home Depot theft
A Chehalis woman arrested in connection with a multi-state string of Home Depot thefts in the fall pleaded guilty to third-degree theft Friday…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
LEWIS COUNTY — The death of a logger killed on the job Jan. 10 in Lewis County was ruled an accident.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
KALAMA — Officers are looking for a woman suspected in vandalizing and stealing items from the Port of Kalama at night.