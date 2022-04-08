Brand New 3 Bed, 3 Bath Daylight Ranch in convenient location just outside Castle Rock! Kitchen has Quartz countertops, SS appliances, bar. Living Room is vaulted with ceiling fan. Fully finished Basement has office with closet, large bonus room with laundry, bathroom, family room & is wired & plumbed for kitchenette. Energy Efficient with mini splits on each level and heat pump water heater. Enjoy the evenings or entertain on the back deck or back porch. Come see this one today before its gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $450,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
In their retreat, Russian soldiers have left some nasty things behind and these dogs are helping sniff it out.
A Woodland man was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly attempting to hit a Kalama police officer with his vehicle and leading a chase …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Hearth Coffee and Café closed permanently Saturday, citing challenges from COVID-19 restrictions.
Kelso and Longview police officers are working to identify six people who are suspected in four crimes over the last two weeks.
Police Blotter: Report of man with knife breaking into a Longview apartment Monday to look for 'his girl'
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Signature Fare: McMenamins serves Hawaiian flavors on the banks of the lower Columbia River in Kalama
KALAMA — On the banks of the lower Columbia River, seafood like Chinook and Coho salmon are often coveted dining options.
A Kelso man who volunteered to coach youth boxing was accepted into a court-ordered drug program Tuesday in exchange for admitting to domestic…
WOODLAND — A man was killed Friday afternoon in a fiery explosion at a commercial building in north Clark County, where he was installing viny…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.