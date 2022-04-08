3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $450,000

Brand New 3 Bed, 3 Bath Daylight Ranch in convenient location just outside Castle Rock! Kitchen has Quartz countertops, SS appliances, bar. Living Room is vaulted with ceiling fan. Fully finished Basement has office with closet, large bonus room with laundry, bathroom, family room & is wired & plumbed for kitchenette. Energy Efficient with mini splits on each level and heat pump water heater. Enjoy the evenings or entertain on the back deck or back porch. Come see this one today before its gone!