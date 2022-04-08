3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $450,000

Brand New 3 Bed 3 Bath Daylight Ranch in convenient location just outside Castle Rock! Kitchen has Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances & bar. Living Room is vaulted with ceiling fan. Fully finished Basement has office with closet, large bonus room, full bathroom, family room & is wired & plumbed for kitchenette. Energy Efficient with mini splits on each level and heat pump water heater. Enjoy the evenings or entertain on the upper back deck or lower back porch. Come see this one today!