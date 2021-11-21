3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $350,000

Act Fast!! This single level home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom sitting moments for I-5. Home is sitting on a shy 1 flat usable acre on a dead end street. Inside, offers new flooring, fresh int/ext paint Tall ceilings in kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Home is equipped with 3 decks and interior laundry room. Large Shop and wide parking offers great R.V parking and room your all your toys. This is a must see!