 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $350,000

This Two story charmer has newer finishes throughout. Stainless Steel appliances grace a well thought out bright and cheery kitchen. This 3 bed one bath has a beautiful spacious living room with a marble hearth. There is tons of storage and an unfinished basement and garage area great for working on projects. Check out the recent roof and all pex plumbing. This amazing property is close to town and has easy access for commuters. Grab your agent and come see this property today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News