3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $350,000

This Two story charmer has newer finishes throughout. Stainless Steel appliances grace a well thought out bright and cheery kitchen. This 3 bed one bath has a beautiful spacious living room with a marble hearth. There is tons of storage and an unfinished basement and garage area great for working on projects. Check out the recent roof and all pex plumbing. This amazing property is close to town and has easy access for commuters. Grab your agent and come see this property today!