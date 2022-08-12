Just minutes from I5, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers an open floorplan with beautiful laminate flooring, a master bedroom opposite of guest bedrooms, RV parking, and lots of outdoor entertainment space. No CCRs means no worries of building your small shop/garage, shed, carport, greenhouse, etc. Personalize this property space to be exactly what you're looking for!
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $330,000
