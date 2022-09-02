 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $322,500

Just minutes from I5, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers an open floorplan with beautiful laminate flooring, brand new carpet, a master bedroom opposite of guest bedrooms, RV parking, and lots of outdoor entertainment space. No CCRs means no worries of building your small shop/garage, shed, carport, greenhouse, etc. Personalize this property space to be exactly what you're looking for!

