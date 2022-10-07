3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $175,000

Edgewater Estates-Best kept secret in Castle Rock WA! Quaint Park nestled along the Cowlitz River WITH River ACCESS! Park consists of 45 homes w/a maximum of 47. AFFORDABLE space rent which includes water/sewer plus use of club house. Xfinity internet. Space 42 is a 2018, 3bd/2 full baths for a total of 1512 sqft w/Trane HP. 44ft long carport-3 car tandem. Primary bathroom has soaking tub and easy low-step tile shower and double vanity. Animal restrictions-review park rules.