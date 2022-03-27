3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $130,000

Single family home offering 1404 sqft, 3 bedrms & 2 full baths in beautiful Edgewater Estates. Interiors filled w/ natural light are accented by an open floor plan flowing through the home. Modern kitchen is complete w/ chic gray cabinets, center island, pantry, & endless cabinets for storage. Unwind after long days in the owner's retreat complete w/ an en suite bathroom w/ a garden tub & separate walk-in shower. This home comes complete w/ a large covered deck, extra storage & outdoor area