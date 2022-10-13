2B High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Kalama’s Hollifield, DiCristina hang hatties in Winlock

WINLOCK — Kalama remained unbeaten in Central 2B League girls soccer play by knocking off the Cardinals 8-0, Wednesday.

Bridgette Hollifield and Sienna DiCristina both made the hats do their magic dance with three goals each.

The Chinooks made sure to get their work in during the runaway win, but still found their chances to get their shots off at The Nest. Josie Brandenburg punched in two goals and assisted on two more for Kalama. Lindsay Poppe assisted on two scores and Ava Ripp put a boot on one helper for the visitors.

“Things are starting to come together slowly for the girls,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “The girls showed a lot of restraint with the restrictions placed upon them within the game by us, the coaching staff.”

The Chinooks continued to play lockdown defense with Jessica Meyer turning in another shutout in the box, her eighth clean sheet of the season.

“I’m proud of the way they communicate, especially their team spirit and bonding,” Bates said. “The girls are a coach’s dream. (I’m) proud of the character and good sportsmanship.”

Kalama (8-2, 4-0 league) will host Ilwaco at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Thomas tickles twine for Toutle Lake in loss to Loggers

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks notched their second goal of the season Wednesday but it wasn’t enough to get by Onalaska in a 6-1 loss in Central 2B League girls soccer action.

Olivia Thomas gave Toutle Lake an early lead with a first half goal from about 18 yards out. The 8th grader has scored both of the Ducks’ goals this season.

“She just doesn’t give up and she’s got an amazing skill set,” Toutle Lake coach Emery Kelly said. “Now the supporting cast is getting better around her and that’s only made her better.”

The fleeting lead did not last, though, as the Loggers posted two goals before the half to claim the lead for good.

Onalaska added on four goals in the second half. Jaycee Talley managed a hat trick for the Loggers, with Yuliana Escalera, Randi Haight and Kaiyah Sandright all chipped in one goal each. Sandridge added an assist for good measure.

Both teams lost a player to injury during the course of the match. That left Toutle Lake without any substitutes and fatigue caught up with the Ducks down the stretch.

For the Ducks, though, it wasn’t so much about how they finished as how things started. After all, with a roster full of middle school players, things are quite literally just getting started on the pitch in Toutle.

“My girls played a great game, they didn’t give up. (Onalaska’s) shots were good shots from far outside,” Kelly said. “I just couldn't have been more proud of my girls. They played awesome.”

After losing starting goalkeeper Cadance Thayer to an ankle injury last week the Ducks have been relying on freshman Bree Harrington-O’Connor to hold it down between the pipes. In a season of growing pains and steep learning curves Harrington-O’Connor has been one more tale of resilience up off of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway.

“She just did a great job. She made lots of saves and she found her keeper voice,” Kelly said. “I feel like we played a very solid game game against a team a team that beat us bad early in the season”

Toutle Lake (0-10, 0-8 league) will play at Kalama on Monday.

Penalty Kick

- Ilwaco lost 7-0 at Napavine on Wednesday. No game report was made available to The Daily News.