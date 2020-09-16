20th District candidate forum Friday Sept. 18

The candidates for the 20th Legislative District Position 1 Representative will face off in a virtual debate Friday, Sept. 18, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County.

The debate between Republican incumbent Peter Abbarno and Democrat Timothy Zahn will be broadcast by KLTV at 4 p.m. on channel 29 and streamed live on kltv.org. A link to the debate recording will be on KLTV’s website and on the Cowlitz County Elections Office website.

"Normally at our forums we take written questions from audience members, which won’t be possible this time," said League President Sharon Watt. She invited the public to send questions or topics in advance to her at slwatt@earthlink.net.

The League of Women Voters is non-partisan and neither supports nor opposes any candidate. The League urges everyone to vote and seeks to educate voters on candidates and issues.

For more information visit www.lwvwa.org.

