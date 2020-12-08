2021 Citizens Police Academy canceled due to COVID-19

Kelso police and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department have canceled the 2021 Citizens Police Academy because of COVID-19 concerns.

The academy is a 10-week program designed to teach citizens about the local law enforcement system, from patrol procedures and investigations to drugs, SWAT and K-9.

"This time of year is normally when KPD, LPD and CCSO are gearing up to take applications for the very popular Citizens Academy. This year is different (and that's an understatement)," A Kelso police Facebook post said.

While the academy will not go on as scheduled, the post said the departments might "re-visit the topic later in the year to see if it's even feasible to host, but we will keep everyone informed."

