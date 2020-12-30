2020 Lower Columbia Christmas Ships Parade to launch Thursday, Friday

The cities of Rainier and Longview are ringing in the New Year with a socially distanced ship parade.

The 2020 Lower Columbia Christmas Ships Parade will still take place this Thursday and Friday, without the usual activities on land due to COVID-19 precautions.

The New Year's Eve parade starts at 6 p.m. on the Rainier waterfront. The New Year's Day parade is at 6 p.m. as well. Ships will leave the Longview Yacht Club at 5:45 p.m. and parade to the west end of Willow Grove Park.

Attendees are reminded to follow COVID-19 guidelines when watching. The event is sponsored by the Longview Yacht Club.

