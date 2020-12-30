 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Lower Columbia Christmas Ships Parade to launch Thursday, Friday
0 comments

2020 Lower Columbia Christmas Ships Parade to launch Thursday, Friday

The cities of Rainier and Longview are ringing in the New Year with a socially distanced ship parade.

The 2020 Lower Columbia Christmas Ships Parade will still take place this Thursday and Friday, without the usual activities on land due to COVID-19 precautions. 

The New Year's Eve parade starts at 6 p.m. on the Rainier waterfront. The New Year's Day parade is at 6 p.m. as well. Ships will leave the Longview Yacht Club at 5:45 p.m. and parade to the west end of Willow Grove Park. 

Attendees are reminded to follow COVID-19 guidelines when watching. The event is sponsored by the Longview Yacht Club. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News