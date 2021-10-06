 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $99,900

Well maintained home in a 55+ community on a great lot and great floor plan! New roof in 2016 and new exterior paint! Open floor plan....desk area off of kitchen. Master suite has a walk in closet along with a private bath with a new shower. All appliances included. Move in ready! Small fenced back yard, with view to open space. Space rent is only $435. Call to schedule your appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Couch — Tonia Marie, 52, of Kelso, died Sept. 24 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News