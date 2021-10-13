 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $96,900

A comfortable, well maintained rare find in a cozy, privately owned 55+ park along the river. Generous lot with fenced yard, with beautiful territorial views. Open floor plan with desk area in kitchen and separate laundry room. New back porch. Master suite includes walk in closet, private bath with new walk in shower. Mirrored closet in second bedroom. New roof in 2016. New paint inside and out. Newly remodeled work shop. All appliances included. Space rent only $435/month. Tour today!

