2 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $595,000

Come see this diamond in the rough. TWO HOMES, one is 2008 built with 2 bedrooms/2 baths almost 1500 sq ft, high vaulted tongue and groove cedar ceilings,skylights, wood stove, laundry w/washer/dryer included, gourmet kitchen with island, SS appliances, built in desk/library area, AC, huge deck with privacy and views. 2nd house is a fixer with fireplace, 2 bed/1 bth, kitchen in need of TLC but could easily be a rental or guest quarters/adu. Has carport and shed, approx. 900 sq ft.