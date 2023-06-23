Brand-new construction on 2 acres with stunning valley views! Charming 2 bed, 1 bath home is an outdoor enthusiast's dream situated just two minutes from the Lewis River boat launch and its world-class fishing opportunities. Perfect for short-term rentals, vacation home, or downsizers. Expansive deck with breathtaking scenery that overlooks a sprawling 2-acre property teeming with abundant wildlife. One-level living inside features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, living room, two spacious bedrooms, and full bathroom. Property is primed for easy hot tub installation. Ample parking space for RV or boat. Septic approved for 3 bedrooms, potential to add another single bedroom home or shop with living quarters. 10-minute drive to Merwin Reservoir and Merwin Park. Quiet, rural setting only six miles from I-5. Don't miss this opportunity to own a serene retreat!