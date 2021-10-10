2 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $399,900

Darling home on RARE extra large 0.7 Acre lot! Tons of room for gardening and for all of your backyard dreams! Remodeled kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, updated windows, refreshed bathroom with tons of storage, 5 mins to town. Cozy wood burning fireplace. Possible development opportunity, buyer to do due diligence. SOLD AS IS, Home requires flood insurance. All appliances included!