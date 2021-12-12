 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $249,000

2 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $249,000

A creek runs through it!! Two tax lots. Live in the mobile while you build your dream home. 1344 sf shop/barn within walking distance of Lewis river/golf course. Building area on top portion could have access from old lewis river road and would have river views. Livable mobile is sold as-is. Only 10 minutes to I-5. close to Fishing, golfing, rivers and lakes.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News