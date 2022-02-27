Gorgeous two acre property with flat, usable acreage! Build the home of your dreams, or give the current home some TLC and gain some sweat equity! Watch wildlife pass through your backyard and admire gorgeous views of the lightly forested land in the back of the property! This property has a lot to offer including a large shop with 220V, a storage shed, and a new well in Sept 2021! Don't miss out!
2 Bedroom Home in Vader - $199,000
