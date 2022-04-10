 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ryderwood - $199,900

Don't miss out on this refreshed 2 bed 1 bath home! Located in a wonderful 55 + community in Ryderwood. Home has fresh paint and flooring throughout, updated plumbing, large laundry room and bonus room! Outside is partially fenced, covered patio area and shop with a detached garage. Community boasts a clubhouse & community access to two nearby parks.

