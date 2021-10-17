2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $460,000

Country paradise close to town! This custom, two-bedroom home has it all! Bedroom on main or use upstairs as primary suite, with bathroom, skylights, and a great sitting room/office space. Gorgeous kitchen with huge island, double ovens, open shelving, farmhouse sink, ss appliances and granite. Exterior offers beautiful usable acreage, covered hot tub, attractive tool shed with chicken coop and bunny hutch, raised garden beds and firepit. Oversized garage with 12' door, plus RV parking carport.