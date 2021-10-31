2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $425,000

Absolute pride of ownership in Columbia Heights! Don't let the square footage fool you - this property has everything!! 1-full, flat, fenced, usable, dividable(buyer diligence) acre with additional access off Terry Lane,50x60 shop with pull through doors,Hot Tub,Gazebo,Deck,Firepit,garden area, French drain system,RV Hookup,large driveway. Solar panels installed-needs inverter,converter & batteries. New sheetrock, paint, carpet, pergo flooring, kitchen and bath remodel and plumbing in 2019.