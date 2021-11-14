 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $326,900

Close In & Convenient Location. Spacious 1,156 SF Plus or Minus, 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Move In Ready W/ HUGE 26' x 30' Shop/Garage W/ Half Bathroom. 1 Car Attached Carport Parking. RV Parking. Spacious Living Room. Dining Room. Kitchen W/ Eating Space. Laundry/Utility Room. Near Parks, Near Schools, Near Shopping.

