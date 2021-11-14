2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $325,000

New Freshly Updated Bathroom! Opportunity knocks, for that project warrior! Large lot with 2 access driveways. One Owner & One Level Built in 1944! Plenty of room to grow. Ranch, Circle Driveway, 2 Bedrooms (1 non conforming), 1 bath (NEW), Laundry Room + Extra Room with Bathroom off Laundry Room + New Gutters, French Drain, Slider Doors + MORE.