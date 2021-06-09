 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $325,000

Beautiful country property looking for you. Come take a look at this country cottage only minutes to town and I-5. featuring 2 bedrooms with a bonus room upstairs, laundry room, Kitchen with eating space, newer roof, 2 car garage, enjoy the sounds of the creek meandering in your front yard, 7 acres m/l between 4 parcels, garden shed, 2 year round creeks, marketable timber per owner. Make your appointment today. View More

