GORGEOUSLY REMODELED- 2 Bdrm/1 Bath- 1040 Sqft- Living Rm- Kitchen w/Stainless Appl, Bar/Island, Farm Sink, Custom Cabinets, Granite, Under Cabinet Lighting, Pantry & Pull-Out Drawers- Bathroom w/Quartz, Marble, Lighted Mirror & Tile- Master w/Walk-in- Laundry- NEW Heat Pump & AC- Hardwoods- Vinyl Windows- Custom Blinds- HardiPlank- NEW Roof & Gutters- NEW Plumbing & Electrical- Patio- Porch- Fenced Back Yard- Landscaped- Alley Access- Space for Garage/Shop- Garden Boxes- 12x8 Shed- PRIDE SHOWS!
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Longview, state apportion is about 85% of the budget.
Owner Shelley Martin plans to hang up her apron and close her roughly 18-year-old business Saturday, so grab your cream horns before it's too late.
An argument between teenagers left one stabbed in the neck Friday evening at a Longview apartment.
The primary race for position 1 on the Longview School Board appears to be down to a race between Don Cox, a parent and Wahkiakum teacher, and…
KELSO — From the very first pitch of the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament, Kelso was the team to beat.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
KELSO — As Jim Hewey said, it was bound to happen eventually this weekend.
Cowlitz County faces near record low July rainfalls, leaving a Longview nursery to re-evaluate watering system
A rainfall and staffing shortage this summer forced Longview nursery co-owner Dixie Edwards to rethink how to water her 7 acres of native and …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.