Updated single level spacious 2 bed 1 bath home! Located close to Lake Sacajawea. Many updates include brand new roof, newer windows, updated bathroom & kitchen, 50AMP 220V in garage and hard wood floors. Great layout with large living room, dining room and oversized laundry. Plenty of parking with carport and oversized garage. Backyard is fenced with covered porch. This home is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $319,900
