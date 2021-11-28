 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $319,900

2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $319,900

Updated single level spacious 2 bed 1 bath home! Located close to Lake Sacajawea. Many updates include brand new roof, newer windows, updated bathroom & kitchen, 50AMP 220V in garage and hard wood floors. Great layout with large living room, dining room and oversized laundry. Plenty of parking with carport and oversized garage. Backyard is fenced with covered porch. This home is a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News