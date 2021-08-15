 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

Very Nice. Move In Ready. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. 825 Sq.Ft. Large 8,368 Sq.Ft. Lot. Recently Refinished Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Sock Feet Only Please. Spacious Living Room. Dining Room. Kitchen with NEW Flooring. Very Nicely Trimmed and Finished w/ Quality Molding and Trim. NEW Hardware. NEW Fixtures. NEW Lighting. Double Pane Vinyl Windows. NEW Electrical Service Panel. 1 Car Attached Garage. Apple Trees. Large Enjoyable Yard.

