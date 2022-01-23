 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $290,000

Golf course views in Mint Valley condominiums, low HOA fee! Private garage with covered breezeway at front door to keep you dry plus assigned carport parking. Large living room with gas fireplace opens up to backyard patio bordering Golf Course. Main bedroom has attached 3/4 bath & overlooks the golf course. 2nd upstairs bath has a pass through to large hidden space large enough for extra closet or storage. New roof, kitchen countertops, flooring throughout. All appliances stay+built in vac.

