2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $289,900

FANTASTIC LOCATION -- Single Level -- 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom -- Living Room -- Kitchen w/ Dining Area -- Extra Room for Office/Den or Family Room -- Laundry Room -- Vinyl Windows -- HardiPlank Siding -- Fenced Fully -- Garden Space -- Alley Access -- RV Parking -- Deck -- Workshop -- Garage -- Shed -- Carport -- Sidewalks -- Close to Everything -- 45 Minutes to Vancouver/Portland -- Short Walk to Lake Sacajawea

