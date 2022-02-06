2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $285,000

Good location blocks for Lake Sacajawea! This updated 2 bedroom home features nice curb appeal with large covered front porch. Inside, offers new laminate flooring, with a wood burning fireplace and dinning space. New kitchen with SS appliances, fresh interior paint updated bath with new Electrical panel and water heater. Home features fenced backyard, attached garage and newer roof. Home also features approx 250 sq ft of finished attic space with pull down latter,Come see this charming bungalow