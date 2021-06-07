 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $275,900

2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home. 1750 Square Feet. Open floor plan. Downstairs living room, kitchen and dining area. One full bedroom and full bath. Upstairs is open loft bedroom with walk in closet and half bath and extra finished room with another closet for storage. Two car carport. RV Parking. Private treed lot with apple and pear fruit trees. With some sweat equity you could make this diamond in the rough shine again. View More

