2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $269,900

Great Location. Near Schools, Parks & Shopping. Affordable Home. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 930 SF +/- Mid Century Minimal Traditional Home. Hardwood Floors. Wall to Wall Carpeting. Kitchen w/ Cozy Eat-In Dining Space. Kitchen w/ Built-In Refrigerator & More Vintage Detailing. Spacious Laundry/Storage/Pantry. Built-Ins. Wood Detailing. Bonus Room through the Wardrobe. Detached Oversized 1 Car Garage. Ample Off Street Driveway Parking. Partially Fenced Yard. New Roof in 2021.

