Great Location. Near Schools, Parks & Shopping. Affordable Home. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 930 SF +/- Mid Century Minimal Traditional Home. Hardwood Floors. Wall to Wall Carpeting. Kitchen w/ Cozy Eat-In Dining Space. Kitchen w/ Built-In Refrigerator & More Vintage Detailing. Spacious Laundry/Storage/Pantry. Built-Ins. Wood Detailing. Bonus Room through the Wardrobe. Detached Oversized 1 Car Garage. Ample Off Street Driveway Parking. Partially Fenced Yard. New Roof in 2021.
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is looking into a logger who was killed while working near Castle Rock on Monday.
The Washington State Patrol arrested a Longview man Thursday after he hit a 2-year-old boy who reportedly stepped onto Ocean Beach Highway.
Bed Bath & Beyond is leaving Longview’s Triangle Center while AutoZone is reportedly filling a long-running empty space in the outdoor mall.
Police Blotter: Officers receive report of Kelso man running car service business out of home without license
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Toledo man was killed in a head-on collision with a semi truck Monday morning on State Route 505 in Lewis County.
A downtown business moratorium and a new tenant for the Mint Farm Industrial park highlight the agenda for the Longview City Council’s busy fi…
WOODLAND — A van reported stolen in Woodland Monday morning later was identified to allegedly be involved in two Oregon thefts. Authorities ar…
Jury trials for Cowlitz County higher court cases, including felonies, are suspended through Jan. 21 because potential jurors are asking to be…
ATM money slots at two Longview banks within about three blocks of each other were reported to be glued shut Monday.
A Longview man pleaded guilty to three counts of felony child pornography charges Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.