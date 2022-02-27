2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $269,900

Fall in love with all the charm in the property! Hardwood floors through the living room, classic archways, and tons of character. Full bedroom upstairs also allows for storage space or a small office. The master on the main has high ceilings and a nice closet. The backyard is truly the star with a detached garage, fully fenced, deck plus stone/gravel patio, the perfect space for entertaining! Super close to Lake Sacajawea, freeways, shopping and restaurants!