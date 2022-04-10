2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $265,000

An Affordable home under $300K. Seller measured sq. footage at 835. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath on fenced lot. All updated interior w/new appliances. Walking distance to retail & restaurants. Please honor Clark County Title/Christy Evans. Oversize Single Garage plus an extra room in house perfect for small office or whatever you decide. Vacant. Text L.A. & Show. Don't schedule on-line. Priced to sell quick.