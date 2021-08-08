2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $264,900

Single level home just 1.5 blocks to Lake Sacajawea. Very open concept that is waiting for you to customize it! Fully weatherized w/insulation in exterior walls & attic by PUD, roof new within past 5yrs. Ktchn is open w/solid wood cabinets. Wood floors under carpet. Although county listed as 2 bd 1 bth, there is an additional bdrm/bonus room in garage, along with a 3/4 bthrm. W/a little imagination this could be turned into 3 bd 2 bth! Fenced bckyrd w/privacy fence on patio. Sold strictly AS-IS.