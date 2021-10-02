2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $259,900

Walk into this light-filled bungalow less than 5 minutes from the heart of Longview and Lake Sacajawea Park. Enjoy a spacious, open living room that flows to a gallery kitchen with a double oven and dining room. The extensive, sunny backyard is fully fenced and features a fire pit beaming with potential to make it your own - yard also has alley access! One car attached garage has laundry and workspace. Room for all your toys with RV/Boat parking.