2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $259,900

Charming updated home! This 2 bed, 1 bath, 836sqft home is just waiting for you to step in & make it yours! Updates include new interior & exterior paint, flooring, cabinets, counters, tile work, new roof on house & garage, gutters, stainless appliances. Laundry room in house off kitchen. Covered patio/breezeway to detached garage. Large gate opening in fence for extra parking if needed. Large fenced backyard. Garage has new garage door and opener. Don?t miss viewing this one before it?s gone!

