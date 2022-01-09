2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $258,000

Great things come in small packages. You won't believe the updates in this quaint 2 bedroom home with large fenced back yard. Detached garage in back w/ private yard that still has plenty of room for a pool or to just enjoy the open space. Wait until you see the large bathroom & the upgraded Kitchen w/S.S. dishwasher, stove & built in Microwave. Alcove in Kitchen is big enough for Refrigerator and stack W/D. Homes in this price range are selling fast.