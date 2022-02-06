 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $254,900

2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $254,900

Cute one level home you've been looking for. Kitchen had been tastefully updated with subway tile backsplash and granite counter tops. Large, fenced backyard with 8x10 storage shed. Utility room right inside the back entry. This home clean and ready to move in! Parking on street with 3 additional parking spaces in alley way to the rear.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News