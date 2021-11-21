2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $244,999

Nicely refreshed cozy 2 bedrooms and 1 bath home, perfect for a first-time home buyer or investor. Remodeled over 3 years ago with new roof, new interior and exterior paints, new doors and vinyl windows, new flooring, new bathroom with tile, new kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances, including refrigerator. Huge backyard, convenient location and a friendly neighborhood. It's hard to find a cute home now.