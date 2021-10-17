 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $239,000

2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $239,000

2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $239,000

Enjoy the fall evenings by the fire in the beautiful back yard space this 2 bedroom 1 bath home has to offer. Fresh interior paint, and updated bathroom. Plenty of storage in attached garage space. With a little work this place could be stunning. Just a few blocks off the lake and all of the area parks. Property lies in the Olympic area of Longview make your appointment to view this property today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News