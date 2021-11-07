 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $237,000

2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $237,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $237,000

Cute Bungalow is clean, well kept and move in ready. This 2 bedroom home with 1 full bathroom has a fenced yard, detached one car oversized garage and ample parking for your boat or RV. Indoor laundry room with ample storage leads to the detached garage with roof overhang to keep you dry. The garage is so close with the overhang that it may as well be attached. Home is equipped with a ramp and grip bars in the bathroom. Make your showing appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News