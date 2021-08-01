 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $230,000

Great first home or investment property in Longview. This home has spacious rooms - 2 nicely sized bedrooms, large living room, kitchen, dining room, indoor utility/mud room, full bath and an oversized detached garage with plenty of space for a car and storage. Alley access. This home is vacant, clean, and move in ready for you. The updates include new kitchen flooring, updated lighting fixtures and painting. Appliances included are stainless stove & washer & dryer.

