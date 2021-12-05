 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $219,000

  Updated
Priced to Sell Quickly. Good Bones but needs a lot of lipstick. Plenty of equity left over for the handyman who knows how to swing a hammer. Seller will carry for the right down payment. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with detached garage in back. Fenced, large back yard w/plenty of room for a garden. 748 Sq.Ft., this sturdy little home has survived many a winter. Similar homes selling for upper $200 range, so the time is now to buy and make some money.

