 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $214,900

2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $214,900

Perfect one level bungalow in quiet and walkable neighborhood! Great fenced yard with alley access and oversized 1 car garage. Cozy living room with wood fireplace and beautiful mantle. New interior paint, original hardwood floors in good shape. All appliances included! Long driveway for extra parking. Hurry before it's gone! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News