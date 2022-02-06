 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $214,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $214,000

Priced to Sell Quickly. Good Bones but needs a lot of lipstick. Plenty of equity left over for the handyman who knows how to swing a hammer. Seller will carry for the right down payment. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with detached garage in back. Fenced, large back yard w/plenty of room for a garden. 748 Sq.Ft., this sturdy little home has survived many a winter. Similar homes selling for upper $200 range, so the time is now to buy and make some money.

View More

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News