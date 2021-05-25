Investor Alert-Looking to build your portfolio? I have strong long-term rental history, so no issues there. My lot is fully fenced with great gate off alley to pull your cars, trailers or even build a garage (confirm w/City of Longview)! I have a few bumps and bruises, but hey I am almost 100 years old-hot water tank is newer and a pellet stove to keep you nice and cozy. Upstairs offers a finished attic space with a closet. Otherwise 2 bedrooms/1 full bath on main plus laundry. Cash/Conv/Rehab. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $190,000
